Aakarshi sets her sights on the Syed Modi Open crown

Causing a ripple: Aakarshi, who reached the semifinal at the India Open, says there’s always scope for improvement. Photo: Special Arrangement

HYDERABAD

17 January 2022 02:04 IST

All I am looking for now is to minimise unforced errors, she says

Aakarshi Kashyap believes that the semifinal appearance in the just-concluded India Open in Delhi is a “huge morale booster” and she “needs to be more consistent” as she chases a major title when she competes in the next big event — Syed Modi Open in Lucknow this week.

Optimistic

“I am satisfied with the way I have played in the India Open. I was optimistic of making it to the semis once the draw was out. Yes, there is always scope for improvement,” Aakarshi said to The Hindu.

The gifted shuttler from Durg (Chhattisgarh), who trains at the Suchitra Badminton Academy, says the biggest lesson from the defeat to 12th seed Busana Ongbamrunghpan in the India Open semis was that she should be more aggressive once in the lead.

Advertising

Advertising

“I had five game points against Busana. Should have finished off with a more aggressive approach. This is what I should be aiming for in future,” she said.

Fortunate

“I am fortunate to have a mentor like Pradeep Raju Sir who always makes it a point to make a critical analysis of my games in all big events and to M. Srikanth [fitness coach] sir for ensuring the right kind of fitness levels,” she said.

A big fan of P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi said she will be gunning for the title at the Syed Modi and the Odisha Opens before looking at an opportunity to play in the All England later this year.

“I believe my strong points are the drops big and half-smashes besides the ability to retrieve. All I am looking for now is to minimise unforced errors,” the 20-year-old said.

The 2019 South Asian Games team gold medallist, who is currently ranked 76, also said she will be targeting to break into the top 30 in the World.