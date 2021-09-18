A shot in the arm for handball

Bluesport Entertainment makes an investment of ₹240 crore

With a vision to develop the Indian handball ecosystem, Bluesport Entertainment, the official licence holder of the Premier Handball League (PHL), had announced a mammoth investment of ₹240 crore recently.

PHL will be held under the aegis of the Handball Federation of India (HFI).

The funding will be used to accelerate the growth of handball in the country in the next five years.

“Apart from creating a professional handball league, we are also looking at a holistic approach to develop the sporting ecosystem through various strategic collaborations and customised programmes curated to train the players and coaches as well as upgrading the handball infrastructure in India,” said Bluesport Entertainment CEO and co-founder Manu Agrawal.

Handball has more than 85,000 registered players currently. PHL’s inaugural edition, which will roll out next year, is expected to attract more people.