National boxing championships: A Sachin shocker for Manish Panwar

Sachin Kumar shocked defending champion Manish Panwar 3-2 in a bitterly-fought 81kg quarterfinal bout of the National boxing championships at the Baddi University of Emerging Sciences and Technology here on Tuesday.

Sachin, one of the several hard-punchers in the Services camp, avenged his loss to the Railways boxer to assure himself of a medal.

In the most-anticipated bout of the day, Sachin used his powerful counter-attacks against the straight-punching southpaw and gained ground early.

Heavy exchange

Amid heavy exchange of blows, Manish used his long reach and evasive technique to catch up but could not stop Sachin from landing some clear head shots.

Manish mocked at Sachin’s supporters after the announcement of the result. Members of crowd backing Manish raised a ruckus before the issue was resolved by the organisers.

“In 2017, I lost to Manish 5-0 in the pre-quarters. Last year I had a wrist injury, but this time I was prepared,” said Sachin.

Rohit Tokas, the 64kg National champion who made his debut in 75kg, scalped another established middleweight boxer, Ashish Kumar, by recording a 4-1 victory.

Precise punching

Tokas, who beat two-time silver medallist Vanhlimpuia on Monday, used his precise punching and superb movement to outsmart home challenger Ashish, who represented the country in the World championships last month.

“Happy to have recovered from my knee injury. Feels nice to get good results in the new weight,” said Tokas, who was guided well by coach Lalit Prasad in making an 11kg jump.

Jayesh Desai defeated J. Sabari of Tamil Nadu RSC-R2 in 69kg to be the first boxer from Gujarat to win a medal in 33 years.

Other important results (quarterfinals): 49kg: Vinod Tanwar (SSCB) bt Suraj Mazila (Utk) 4-1; Sonu Dhull (RSPB) bt Ankit Chauhan (UP) 5-0; 52kg: Ashish Insha (RSPB) bt Manish Sahu (Cht) 3-2; Manjeet Shaw (Ben) bt Parshotam (Har) 4-1; P.L.Prasad (SSCB) bt Sudeep Kumar (UP) 5-0; 57kg: Mohd. Hussamuddin (SSCB) bt Neeraj (Har) 5-0; Sachin Siwach (RSPB) bt Michael Dominic (Tel) 5-0; 60kg: V.Durga Rao (SSCB) bt Ashish (AIP) 3-2; 63kg: Akash Sangwan (SSCB) bt Sachin Dalal (Har) 5-0; Ankush Dahiya (RSPB) bt Nishant Dev (Kar) 5-0; Shiva Thapa (Asm) bt Yogesh Tokas (Del) 4-0; 69kg: Amit Kumar (D&D) bt Ayaan Parihar (HP) 5-0; 75kg: Ankit Khatana (Har) bt Buntee Singh (Del) 5-0; 81kg: Saurabh Lenekar (Mah) bt Kuldeep (Chd) RSC-R2; 91kg: Naman Tanwar (RSPB) bt Akhil Poonia (Raj) 5-0; Sumit Sangwan (Har) bt Raghav Choudhary (Pun) 5-0; +91kg: Narender (SSCB) bt Suryaveer Sahrawat (UP) 5-0.