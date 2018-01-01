‘A magical finish to 2017’

Viswanathan Anand, who returned to his home-town during the weekend, said he was still “floating” after the momentous win.

“I am quite euphoric. It is not only a comeback to a World title, but also a comeback to rapid chess. The next two-three days I will be floating,” Anand told The Hindu here.

“It was nice as lots of people congratulated me. Then, I got to celebrate the New Year’s eve with my friends,” said the 48-year-old about the reception after touching down.

“He was sleeping when I came home. Next morning he was telling me ‘World champion again!’”, said Anand about his son Akhil’s reaction.

“It finished magically. A gold in rapid and a bronze in blitz would have been good at the end of any year. Every once in a while you need something like this. Emotionally, something like this recharges your battery,” was the multiple World champion’s reaction on being queried about the year gone by.

“I will try to rest as much as possible and play in the Tata Steel tournament from January 12 to 28 at Wijk aan Zee,” said Anand on his immediate plans.