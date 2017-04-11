A father’s joy

The water hazards, sand bunkers, tall trees, unruly winds and distant holes.

Golf could look like a tough sport from a distance but Feroz Ali Mollah, one of the most experienced players on the pro circuit, makes it all look easy.

“You want to play golf, I’ll teach you, it’s very simple,” said the former Indian Open winner, at the CIAL Golf Club on the eve of the PGTI Cochin Masters, on Tuesday.

“Sometimes, the best shots are very simple. Just think about the basics, don’t think too much about technique, that might complicate things. It’s a mind game, if you think too much, about the water body and other things, it might not work out well. And play like a club golfer, you’ll enjoy it.”

Those were the things Feroz Ali told his eldest son Imran when he introduced him to the sport many years ago.

Imran’s debut

Imran, now 22, will make his professional debut in a PGTI event later this year.

“And I’ll be playing with him, a father and son duo playing in the pro tour, that happens very rarely in our country. I’m really excited. My younger son Irfan also plays golf,” said Feroz Ali who hails from Kolkata.

“I want to watch Imran’s game. I want to see how he is scoring, he is totally different.

“And after my retirement, I want my family, my sons and my wife, to play together. I plan to play in the Senior Tour in Japan in a two or three years time and when I play there, I want to take Imran along to get experience. He has his MBA exams now, so he couldn’t come here.”

Feroz Ali, the 1998 Indian Open winner, frequently threw a challenge to his boys to test how good they were.

“I used to tell my sons, you two join together and play against me over nine holes. If you beat me, then you’re a good golfer.”

Feroz and Imran had played together in Kolkata last year but that was an amateur event.