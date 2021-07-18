A comeback after 112 years

18 July 2021 05:39 IST

Rose took the men’s and Park the women’s gold in 2016

After being part of the Olympics in 1900 and 1904, golf made a comeback in the 2016 Rio Games, with a select 60-player field.

Great Britain’s Justin Rose took the gold ahead of Sweden’s Henrik Stensen and American Matt Kuchar. Among the women, Korea’s Inbee Park, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and China’s Shanshan Feng finished in that order.

India’s Anirban Lahiri and S.S.P. Chawrasia along with Aditi Ashok could not make much of an impression.

Advertising

Advertising

After three sub-par rounds of 71, 71 and 69, Chawrasia tumbled to the tied 50th spot following a 78! Lahiri, failing to break par on all four days after a sequence of 74, 73, 75, 72, took the 57th spot out of 59 finishers.

In comparison, Aditi fared better, at least, on the first two days. Successive rounds of 68 kept her in the top-10 bracket. Thereafter she took a freefall down the leaderboard. Aditi shot a 75 and a 73 for a tally of 7-over 291 for the 41st spot.