A chance to assess themselves

The Indian air rifle and pistol shooters will have the first taste of competition in the ongoing European shooting championship on Monday.

The first three days being devoted for the junior events, the Indian team focused on its training after travelling to Osijek, from its training base in Zagreb, Croatia.

The Indian shooters will not be eligible to contest the medals, but the qualification series would give them a hint about their level of preparation against world-class shooters.

“We have all settled down well. We felt good after completing the seven-day quarantine period. The team is looking forward to the championship,” rifle coach Deepali Deshpande was quoted in a release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

After the air events in both rifle and pistol on Monday, the rest of the Indian shooters will get to shoot their events in rifle 3-position and women’s sports pistol.