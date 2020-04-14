A blessing in disguise for shooter Esha?

For someone who failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by a whisker at the trials held in New Delhi last month, the postponement of the Games has come as a blessing in disguise.

The 15-year-old Esha Singh, who beat both Manu Baker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal in the trials before narrowly missing out on the chance to make the cut by finishing third in the 10m air pistol category, believes she can be get back into the reckoning if there is a rethink on the trials by the National federation.

“Of course, there is a lot of hope and that’s why I have been training really hard,” said the 10th standard student, who has the privilege of continuing her daily routine at home, thanks to the shooting range and gym set up by father-cum-coach Sachin Singh.

“I do believe that I have a chance to realise my dream of making it to the Olympics if the trials are held again,” said the junior World Cup silver medallist.

How different is it to train at home when you know there are no events scheduled in the near future? “Honestly, it was like going back to the days when I had no fear of competitions. It is fun shooting now with no pressure,” said Esha.

What about ammunition? “We normally buy ammunition for the whole year. When the stock got over this February, my father purchased the next year’s quota and hence there are no issues on this front,” she said.