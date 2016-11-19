Three more games added to SSPF’s national talent search programme

After a successful first year, the School Sports Promotion Foundation (SSPF) would be expanding its reach by including three more games in its portfolio in the second season that would begin in the first week of December.

The national talent Search and Nurture (NTSN) scheme, launched in association with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in 2015, is aimed at making “excellence in sports mutually inclusive with excellence in academics” by spotting talent in schools, SSPF chairman Om Pathak said here on Friday. “Last year, we had 23,486 boys competing in cricket and football. This year, we have added basketball, volleyball and athletics to our calendar. Schools are where our future champions are,” he added.

With over 1200 schools from across 97 districts in 20 states participating in the programme in the inaugural edition, 72 talented kids across the two sports were selected and then trained under Surinder Khanna (cricket) and Virender Singh Rawat (football).

The programmes has also tied up with the Railways Sports Promotion Board for use of their personnel and facilities in providing training to the kids aged 10-15 years.

Cricketer Chetan Sharma, athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa, former India volleyball star Om Parkash Olympic shooting medallist Gagan Narang, former India captains Hanuman Singh (basketball) and Baichung Bhutia (football) are the other noted sportspersons on board as head of the respective councils for their sports.