Three more games added to SSPF’s national talent search programme

After a successful first year, the School Sports Promotion Foundation (SSPF) would be expanding its reach by including three more games in its portfolio in the second season that would begin in the first week of December.
The national talent Search and Nurture (NTSN) scheme, launched in association with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in 2015, is aimed at making “excellence in sports mutually inclusive with excellence in academics” by spotting talent in schools, SSPF chairman Om Pathak said here on Friday. “Last year, we had 23,486 boys competing in cricket and football. This year, we have added basketball, volleyball and athletics to our calendar. Schools are where our future champions are,” he added.
With over 1200 schools from across 97 districts in 20 states participating in the programme in the inaugural edition, 72 talented kids across the two sports were selected and then trained under Surinder Khanna (cricket) and Virender Singh Rawat (football).
The programmes has also tied up with the Railways Sports Promotion Board for use of their personnel and facilities in providing training to the kids aged 10-15 years.
Cricketer Chetan Sharma, athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa, former India volleyball star Om Parkash Olympic shooting medallist Gagan Narang, former India captains Hanuman Singh (basketball) and Baichung Bhutia (football) are the other noted sportspersons on board as head of the respective councils for their sports.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor