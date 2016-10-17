Sourabh Verma triumphs

On a comeback trail after a series of injuries, Sourabh Verma clinched the men’s singles title at the Chinese Taipei Masters, after defeating Daren Liew in the final of the $55,000 GP event, here on Sunday.

The 23-year-old rallied to grab the first two games and emerged victorious after his Malaysian opponent retired in the third game due to a shoulder injury with the scoreline reading 12-10, 12-10, 3-3 in the Indian’s favour.

It was a case of being third time lucky as Sourabh, who had ended runner-up at Belgium and Poland international Challengers, finally crossed the finishing line after spending almost a year on the sidelines due to elbow and knee injuries last year.

Sourabh said he will look to regain his place in the top 40 to be able to compete at Super Series events.

“I was in top 30 in 2015 March but suddenly my ranking dropped to 190 and that is the biggest hindrance, if I could have played I could have done better,” he said.

“I’m concentrating on the Grand Prix and Grand Prix Golds now. I am playing Bitburger Open next. I have to get into the top 40 as soon as possible to get entry into Super Series event.”