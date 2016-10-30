Other Sports

Senthil and Seraha triumph

Thiruvananthapuram’s R. Senthil Kumar and Alappuzha SDV Academy’s Seraha Jacob won the men’s and women’s singles titles in the 15th RSC Open all-Kerala ranking table tennis tournament at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium here on Saturday.

Seraha finished with a double, taking the youth girls title too, after prevailing over her friend and training partner Maria Rony in both finals.

The host RSC’s Anas Irshad also picked up two, beating his academy-mate Mishal Dilawar in both the youth and junior boys finals, while Alappuzha’s R. Aswani won the junior girls trophy.

The results (singles):

Men’s final: R. Senthil Kumar (Tvm) bt S. Sundar (SDVTTA, Alp) 11-4, 12-10, 11-8, 4-11, 11-6. Semifinals: Senthil bt M. Harikrishnan (RSC, Ekm) 11-8, 8-11, 13-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-3; Sundar bt B.S. Bharath Krishnan (Tvm) 12-10, 11-4, 11-9, 11-7.

Boys: Youth final: Anas Irshad (RSC) bt Mishal Dilawar (RSC) 11-7, 14-16, 4-11, 11-6, 12-10, 4-11, 11-8. Semifinals: Anas bt MD Sahil (TTA, Koz) 13-11, 11-5, 19-17, 11-3; Mishal bt Ajins T. Saji (RSC) 8-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 11-4.

Junior final: Anas Irshad (RSC, Ekm) bt Mishal Dilawar (RSC) 11-7, 0-11, 11-9, 14-12, 11-7. Semifinals: Anas bt Ajins T Saji (RSC) 10-12, 11-4, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-8; Mishal bt K.S. Sreehari (Pkd) 11-2, 11-4, 11-4, 11-5.

Women’s final: Seraha Jacob (SDVTTA, Alp) bt Maria Rony (SDVTTA) 13-11, 10-12, 13-11, 11-6, 11-5. Semifinals: Seraha bt Anamika Johns (RSC) 11-1, 11-7, 11-2, 11-7; Maria bt Shika Jacob (SDVTTA) 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-3.

Girls: Youth final: Seraha Jacob (SDVTTA) bt Maria Rony (SDVTTA) 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-3. Semifinals: Seraha bt Gia Anna George (SDVTTA) 11-8, 11-8, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6; Maria bt R. Aswani (SDVTTA) 12-10, 8-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-1.

Junior final: R. Aswani (SDVTTA, Alp) bt Anamika Johns (RSC, Ekm) 7-11, 11-3, 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 9-11, 12-10. Semifinals: Aswani bt K. Ankitha (St. AIGHSS) 11-8, 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 11-9; Anamika bt Bhavana Menon (RSC) 11-5, 11-9, 11-6, 11-7.

