Sathish clinches sixth consecutive gold

Nagercoil: Olympian Sivalingam Sathish Kumar of Railways won the gold for the sixth consecutive year in the men’s 77kg category at the 69th men and 32nd women senior National weightlifting championships here on Tuesday. Sathish lifted 317kg — 141kg in snatch and 176kg in clean & jerk.

Ajay Singh of Services, who won the clean & jerk gold with a lift of 177kg, lifted 137kg in snatch to finish second.

“I was working on my fitness at the National camp at Patiala. I am happy that I could lift 141kg in snatch without any training ahead of the championship. I am preparing for the Commonwealth Games qualifying event,” said a delighted Satish.

Lalchhanhimi of Mizoram took the gold with a total lift of 241kg in the women’s 69kg category, pushing Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Punam Yadav of Railways to the second spot.

Kojum Taba from Services clinched the gold medal in the 85kg men’s category by lifting 328 kg.

The results:

Men, 77kg: 1. Sivalingam Sathish (Railways) 317 (141+176); 2. Ajay Singh (Services) 314 (137+177); 3. Papul Changmai (Asm) 313 (138+175).

85 kg: 1. Kojum Taba (Services) 328 (146+182); 2. R.V. Rahul (Railways) 317 (139+178); 3. D.R. Harshad Wadekar (Mah) 317 (141+176).

Inter-state: 77kg: 1. Papul Changmai (Asm) 313 (138+175); 2. Amarjit Guru 306 (137+169); 3. Gaurav (Chandigarh) 288 (130+158).

Women, 69kg: 1. Lalchhanhimi (Miz) 214 (94+120); 2. Punam Yadav (Railways) 211 (94+117); 3. Rakhi Halder (Railways) 197 (89+108).