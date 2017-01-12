Sarita Devi to make her pro debut on Jan. 29

Former World and Asian champion boxer L. Sarita Devi will take on World No. 29 Zsofia Bedo of Hungary in her maiden professional bout at Imphal on January 29.

The 29-year-old Hungarian, known for knocking out her opponents, is a veteran of 59 professional bouts and has 19 wins to her credit.

The 31-year-old Indian, who is honing her skills under the guidance of renowned coach Joe Clough in Rohtak, said, “I am training hard and am going to fight harder. Turning professional is not just about winning or losing a couple of bouts. The most important decision of my career is also a mission for me. I didn’t want to start against any average opponent.

“I am entering the professional circuit quite late in my career. I will have to make longer strides to achieve my goals. The stronger the opponent, the better are the chances to improve my pro rankings.”

On her fight at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex indoor arena, Imphal, Sarita said, “Manipur is the land of warriors. We people love combat sports. Boxing lovers are going to turn up for my bout in big numbers.

“That’s going to be the biggest day of my career for the reason that I have never had an opportunity to contest such a big bout in front of my home crowd. There is going to be an extra pressure. But, that also pumps up the adrenaline.”

Sarita is eyeing an Asian title belt over the next six to eight months before moving to achieve her ultimate goal of becoming India's first professional world champion boxer.