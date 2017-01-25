SC asks Govt., SAI to take a stand on Lodha recommendations

: Responding to a petition made by 28 sportspersons, including Olympians and former India cricketers, the Supreme Court has sought the Government of India’s (GOI) views on the Justice Lodha committee’s recommendations for reform.

The SC has also asked the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for its view; SAI functions directly under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, GOI.

Integration needed

The sportspersons have asked that the recommendations be integrated with the National Sports Development Code of India 2011.

“It’s submitted that like in the game of cricket several oligarchies exist in other sports administration which is to the great detriment of the respective sports.

“It may also be noted that there is an urgent need to amend and rework the National Sports Code so as to ensure that sports administration is not treated as a self perpetuating business but instead must be for the betterment of the sports concerned,” said a release from the petitioners.

Those keenly following the intervention applications in the apex court, especially with regard to the Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the GOI bodies, Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Railways and Services, feel that the GOI and SAI’s response will have a direct bearing on the SC order on July 18, 2016 that validated the Lodha Committee recommendations.

Matter before Parliament?

A veteran administrator said, “The AGI has already argued for a recall of the July 18 order.

“In the event of the GOI expressing an opinion against the recommendations, one cannot rule out the possibility of the matter placed before the Parliament.”

In an interview to a broadsheet, the AGI said: “ I appeared in the BCCI matter for the first time on behalf of three organisations.

“It was not generally the Government of India, but it was essentially the Ministry of Railways, the tri-services of the Armed Forces and the Association of Indian Universities.

“Yes of course, the Railways Ministry and Armed Forces are part of Government of India.”

The AGI argued, “I am seeking a recall of this order and have filed an application in this regard.

“I am also raising a more fundamental issue regarding the extent of judicial review in matters of internal administrations of a private society, be that BCCI or several other state associations.”