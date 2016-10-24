Rishika Sunkara moves up

Rishika Sunkara beat Isha Budwal 6-2, 6-2 to enter the women’s singles second round of KPIT-MSLTA-BVG ITF $10,000 event at the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Monday.
In another match, Sai Samhitha Chamarthi defeated Teertha Iska 6-0, 6-0.
Rishika Sunkara beat Isha Budwal 6-2, 6-2 to enter the women’s singles second round of KPIT-MSLTA-BVG ITF $10,000 event at the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Monday.
In another match, Sai Samhitha Chamarthi defeated Teertha Iska 6-0, 6-0.
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor