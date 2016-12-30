Pardeep Singh makes it two in a row

Pardeep Singh of Railways won the gold for the second consecutive year in the men’s 94 kg category at the 69th men and 32nd women senior National weightlifting championship here on Thursday.

Pardeep lifted 138 kg in snatch to finish third but made it up by lifting 181kg in the clean and jerk category to finish on top and clinch the gold with an overall total of 319kg. Chandigarh’s Sahil Sharma clinched the gold in snatch.

“I am very happy to win the gold for the second consecutive year. I was battling chicken pox this month. So this gold is even more special as it has come with hardly any training,” said an elated Pardeep.

“I had set a National record in clean and jerk category in the junior National championship in 2014. I tried to repeat the feat this time around in the same category but failed. I am confident of lifting 195kg in clean & jerk in the Commonwealth Games qualifying events next year,” added Pardeep for whom clean & jerk is certainly his strong suit.

Rajwant Kaur from Punjab clinched the gold in the women’s 75 kg category with an overall weight of 223 kg, while Railways’ Vishal Solanki took top honours in the men’s 105 kg category with an overall total of 330kg.

The results:

Men: 94 kg: 1. Pardeep Singh (Rlys) 319 (138+181); 2. Jagdish Vishwakarma (Ser) 318 (140+178); 3. Sahil Sharma (Chd) 314 (141+173). Inter-State: 1. Sahil (Chd) 314 (141+173); 2. Shivam Saini (UP) 306 (135+171); 3. Veerender Singh (Har) 305 (136+169).

105 kg: 1. Vishal Solanki (Rlys) 330 (150+180); 2. V.A. Christopher (TN) 325 (142+183); 3. 3. Chandrakant Mali (Ser) 319 (143+176). Inter-State: 1. V.A. Christopher (TN) 325 (142+183); 2. Lovepreet Singh (Chd) 315 (145+170); 3. Bharat Singh (Har) 308 (137+171).

Women: 75 kg: 1. Rajwant Kaur (Pun) 223 (98+125); 2. Seema (Del) 204 (89+115); 3. Manpreet Singh (Pun) 184 (79+105).