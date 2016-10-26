Paes to play doubles with Ramkumar

Leander Paes took the initiative to play the men’s doubles at the KPIT-MSLTA Challenger with Ramkumar Ramanathan.
“On Friday (Oct. 21) Leander called me. I always wanted to play with him. He’s a legend. Of course, I would say ‘Yes’ if Leander calls me and then it happened,” said Ramkumar after winning his first round match here on Tuesday.
“He was in Moscow and flying out. He decided to come here and I am really happy. I have practised doubles with him during the Davis Cup training sessions. It’s great to be standing next to him and playing. It’s really a great motivation for me and I am going to push myself hard,” said Ramkumar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor