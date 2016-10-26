Paes to play doubles with Ramkumar

Leander Paes took the initiative to play the men’s doubles at the KPIT-MSLTA Challenger with Ramkumar Ramanathan.

“On Friday (Oct. 21) Leander called me. I always wanted to play with him. He’s a legend. Of course, I would say ‘Yes’ if Leander calls me and then it happened,” said Ramkumar after winning his first round match here on Tuesday.

“He was in Moscow and flying out. He decided to come here and I am really happy. I have practised doubles with him during the Davis Cup training sessions. It’s great to be standing next to him and playing. It’s really a great motivation for me and I am going to push myself hard,” said Ramkumar.