NADA screens junior athletes

On request from the national body (AFI), the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) team arrived on Saturday afternoon to screen the athletes in the ongoing National junior athletics championship at the Nehru Stadium here.
NADA’s eye has been on the seniors and the juniors, of late, have been allowed to go scot free. But the AFI secretary C.K. Valson says that AFI has clearly told NADA that the junior meet is the most important.
“NADA used to screen the juniors but not any more. They say they are now trying to teach the young athletes on the evils of taking these drugs. That is what they want to promote and not screening,” says Valson.
The AFI Secretary pointed out that a junior athlete (Tejaswin) from Delhi had shattered the senior National record in high jump, NADA thought otherwise and reached Coimbatore for some screening the last two days. The sample of Tejaswin was collected on Saturday by NADA.
Messages and lectures are not enough, it’s good to nip it in the bud one feels.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor