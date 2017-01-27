Other Sports

Mangaonkar advances

Top seed Mahesh Mangaonkar made a positive start in the $10,000 PSA Toulouse 2017 event with an easy win over Tom Ford of England in the first round here on Thursday.

The Indian needed just 28 minutes to chalk out the 11-3, 11-4, 11-4 win and will now face eighth-seed Jan van den Herrewegen of Belgium. — Sports Bureau

