Lakers stun Warriors as Curry goes cold

Stephen Curry’s NBA-record streak of 157 games with a 3-pointer came to an end in a shock 117-97 loss for Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Lou Williams scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to guide the Lakers to a huge upset victory over the Warriors.

Elsewhere, Washington belatedly gave coach Scott Brooks his first win in a tight game against Atlanta, Phoenix pulled off an unlikely overtime victory at New Orleans, and DeMar DeRozan topped 30 points again as Toronto beat Miami.

Curry scored just 13 points while going 0 for 10 from 3-point range, ending several incredible long-distance streaks.

It was a team-record fifth straight 30-plus-point game for DeRozan (34), the NBA’s leading scorer coming into the game averaging 36.3 points.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last player to start a season with five games with at least 30 points was Michael Jordan from Nov. 1-11, 1986.

New York’s Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah returned to Chicago Bulls to face their former team and put in solid contributions as New York Knicks beat the Bulls 117-104.

Los Angeles’ Chris Paul had 27 points and 11 assists in a 99-88 win for the Clippers against Memphis.

The results:

Washington Wizards 95 bt Atlanta Hawks 92; Toronto Raptors 96 bt Miami Heat 87; Charlotte Hornets 99 bt Brooklyn Nets 95; New York Knicks 117 bt Chicago Bulls 104; Los Angeles Clippers 99 bt Memphis Grizzlies 88; Phoenix Suns 112 bt New Orleans Pelicans 111; Portland Trail Blazers 105 bt Dallas Mavericks 95; San Antonio Spurs 100 bt Utah Jazz 86; Los Angeles Lakers 117 bt Golden State Warriors 97.