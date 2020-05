Kumar Gaurav, Vaishali emerge champions

Bihar’s Kumar Gaurav (8.5), despite his defeat against Tamil Nadu’s S. Prasanna in the final round, emerged victorious by virtue of registering more wins in the 46th National junior (u-19) Open chess championship that concluded at Rajahmundry on Sunday.

Maharashtra’s Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh, who also had 8.5 points, finished second owing to more draws.

In the 31st National junior (u-19) girls’ championship Tamil Nadu’s R. Vaishali, by garnering 9.5 points, finished on top of the table.

The results (11th and final round):

Junior (u-19) Open: S. Prasanna 8 bt Kumar Gaurav 8.5, Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh 8.5 bt N. Krishna Teja 8, Raunak Sadhwani 8 drew with A.L. Muthaiah 8, Rajdeep Sarkar 8 bt Erigasi Arjun 7.5, Tarini Goyal 8 bt Sidhant Mohapatra 7, Shailesh Dravid 7.5 drew with Sai Agni Jeevitesh 7.5, Sayantan Das 7.5 bt V. Pranavananda 6.5, C. Sai Vishwesh 7.5 bt Anustoop Biswas 6.5, Baivab Mishra 7 drew with Aradhya Garg 7, Kamdar Udit 7.5 bt S. Jayakumar 6.5.

Junior girls: R. Vaishali 9.5 drew with D. Jishitha 7.5; Arpita Mukherjee 8 drew with Bidhar Rutumbara 8, G. Lasya 8 bt K. Priyanka 6.5; C.H. Meghana 7.5 bt Isha Sharma 7; Tejaswini Sagar 7 drew with Chandreyee Hajra 7; C.R. Aasha 7 drew with Salonkia Saina 7; C.M.N. Sunyunktha 7.5 bt Ankitha Goud Palle 6.5; Chitlange Sakshi 7 bt R. Srimathi 6; B. Mounika Akshaya 6.5 drew with Pandey Srishit 6.5.