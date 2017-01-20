KV NPA, Future Kids and DPA progress

: Kendriya Vidyalaya NPA, Future Kids School and DPS Hyderabad continued their winning ways in the boys section of the Basketball Federation of India’s School Basketball League being conducted by the Hyderabad District Basketball Association. All the 3 teams made it to the next stage of the championship.
The scores:
KV NPA 29 (Sudarshan 6, J Ali 4, Kalyan 4) bt Johnson Grammar School 14 (Manish 7); Future Kids School 27 (Akhil 7, Pranav 6) bt MGM School 14 (Hemanth 5, Shashanth 6); Boys Sports Company 38 (Vigneshwar 6, Animesh 6, Pyla Pawan 5) bt All Saints 29 (Sai Kumar 6, Mahesh 11, Shankar 6); Future Kids School 34 (Kalla 5, Adyan 10, Akhil 6, Aneesh M 6) bt St. Paul’s School 28 (Nihal 10, Robin 10).
DPS Hyderabad 39 (Sujeeth 14, Saketh 6, Rohit 8) bt St. Joseph’s Public School KIng Koti 23 (Tony 16, Shashank 4); Boys Sports Company 54 (Vigneshwar 12, Anand 7, Aman Topno 7) bt KV Picket 34 (Aman Tyagi 12, Gali Samuel 14); St. Paul’s School 37 (Nihal 14, Robin 8) bt St. Martin’s School 19 (Sai Kamal 8, Rishik 7); KV NPA 23 (J Ali 9) bt HPS Begumpet 16 (Hamza 6); HPS Begumpet 26 (Vishwaraj 8, Ghanshyam 8) bt Johnson Grammar School 16 (Indraneel 6); St. Andrews School 24 (Sriram 6, Griffin 5, Gaurav 4) bt Atomic Energy Central School 23 (Santosh 5, S Arun Kumar 6, Shiva Kumar 4); KV NPA 23 (Sudarshan 5, Nerhal 4, Dev 4) bt Gitanjali Devshala 14 (S Pranith 5, K Sanay 5); St. Martins School 36 (Sai Kamal 6, Rishik 8, Sahil 8) bt MGM School 27(Raju 10, Hemanth 7).
Please Email the Editor