Junior World No. 1 looking for his big break

Two years ago, he was the world’s No. 1 junior, the first Indian badminton player to climb that peak. A few months after that Aditya Joshi narrowly missed winning the Youth Olympic Games bronze in Nanjing, China.

He was just 18 then, had won the under-15, 17 and 19 National titles earlier, and was getting ready for big time.

But, as he moved from the junior age-group to senior grade last year, Aditya realised how tough and cruel the men’s world could be.

“You will be completely lost in your first senior year. And after you do well as a junior, expectations are high,” said Aditya in a chat with The Hindu, on the sidelines of the Manorama Indian Open National-ranking tournament, here on Friday.

“When I came to the senior national circuit last year, for the first three months I kept losing in the pre-quarters. I think I was under pressure.”

But he found his footing in the national circuit a few months later.

“Between October and November last year, I won two all-India senior titles and after that, I became India No. 1 in the men’s section,” said Aditya.

“I’ve been the India No. 1 for the last nine to 10 months.”

His men’s world ranking, however, needs to be improved.

Aditya is now World No. 128 and there are 11 other Indians who are ahead of him, including five in the top 50.

For a country that has been hitting new highs in the last two Olympics, through Saina Nehwal’s London bronze and P.V. Sindhu’s silver in Rio, it looks like India is yet to give the juniors the big push they deserve.

Some of the players who were behind Aditya in 2014, when he was the World No. 1 junior, have a strong ranking in the current world men’s list.

For example, Indonesian Jonatan Christie is World No. 21, China’s Shi Yuqi is No. 24, while Indonesian Anthony Ginting, who beat Aditya to the Youth Olympics bronze in Nanjing, is at No. 40.

“But they play around 15 international tournaments a year on an average. Last year, I played three, this year I played seven, but two of them were in India,” said Aditya who has a GoSports scholarship.

“I could not play more because of funds problem.”

Thomas John, the former England coach who has guided some of India’s best players, including Gopichand and Sindhu, during various periods in the past, feels youngsters need a lot more foreign trips.

“There should be half a dozen players going out in each category, the seniors, the under-23 and the juniors,” said Thomas. “But the main problem is, we don’t have a sort of calendar which helps our young players plan things better. You can’t prepare.”

Aditya, who was in Prakash Padukone’s Academy in Bengaluru for three years, moved to Gopichand’s Academy later and trained for nearly two years this. And this, Thomas feels, could have hurt the youngster’s career to some extent.

“He left the Padukone Academy where he was the centre of focus and went to the Gopichand Academy where he was just a number. And that’s not easy,” said Thomas.

Realising that the Gopichand Academy was getting crowded and that he was not getting the attention he desperately needed, Aditya, the son of a SAI badminton coach, has made the move again.

The Dehradun-born player shifted to Olympian Nikhil Kanetkar’s academy in Pune nearly a month ago and hopes that the guidance from the stylish player would turn around his international career.