Other Sports

Jharkhand reigns

Ramanathapuram: Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Haryana 3-2 via tie-breaker to win the A division of the seventh National sub-junior hockey tournament for women here on Sunday. The teams were locked 2-2 at end of regulation time.

In the third place play-off, Mumtaz Khan’s brace helped Uttar Pradesh Hockey register a 4-0 win over Hockey Chandigarh.

The result (final): Hockey Jharkhand 2 (Deepika Soreng, Sangita Kumari) bt Hockey Haryana 2 (Reet 2).

[Hockey Jharkhand won 3-2 via tie-breaker].

Third place: Uttar Pradesh Hockey 4 (Mumtaz Khan 2, Yogita Bora, Sapna Devi) bt Hockey Chandigarh 0. — Sports Reporter

Printable version | May 21, 2020

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

