Ira Sharma — Another prodigy from Arif’s stable

: Dronacharya S.M. Arif, who has the unique record of producing more than 150 national champions in different categories over the last 40 years, has every reason to sport a big smile now.

One of his trainees, 17-year-old Ira Sharma has won the Junior National girls under-19 title in Udipi. It is been years since the original hub of badminton in Hyderabad, Fateh Maidan Indoor Stadium, has produced a national champion as most of the talented and those who made a mark have made a beeline to the Gopi Chand Academy in recent past.

Interestingly, when Ira joined his stable five years ago, Arif felt that the girl’s parents (then in Dubai) were wasting their money for “she was terribly slow on the court and rarely showing the spark”.

But, once the seasoned coach, into the 13th year of extended passion for coaching having retired as SAI badminton coach in 2004, realized that Ira’s focus and determination are something special he decided to take a gamble. And, now it seems to be paying off, he remarked.

Ira, now ranked India No.11 in juniors category, like the famous Saina Nehwal originally hails from Haryana before her parents (father Kamal Sharma an IT professional shifted to Dubai). Another interesting aspect is that like Saina, it is another former SAAP coach Goverdhan Reddy who is now running an Academy at RRC Indoor Stadium) who along with Arif have picked 12 best young talent for special focus and Ira is one of them. The two were also instrumental in the evolution of Saina in the early years along with late Nani Prasad (another SAAP coach then).

“Now, I can tell you that Ira can be a real champion if she stays focused and maintains the desired consistency at the highest level. Her strong points are her speed and strokes with a definite scope to improve defence,” points out Arif who should know what a young talent needs to evolve as a champion in the crucial transition phase from juniors to seniors.

“I have planned at least 10 international tournaments to give Ira the feel of what it means to compete against big names as I was really impressed with her quarterfinal appearance in the recent Mumbai Grand Prix where she lost to the eventual girl from Malaysia,” recalls Arif.

The fact that Ira will be competing in the forthcoming Senior Nationals, the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold and also aiming to be consistent to book a slot for the Junior World championship this November are all the positives which the proud coach points with a sense of pride.

For her part, Ira says she is determined to keep improving with each day. “I know it is a long way out there but I am chasing the dream of playing for India in continental events,” says the confident Intermediate second year student even as her mother Laxmi (who first moved over to the City from Dubai five years ago along with her daughter to let the latter puruse her passion for sport) watched her train with all intensity.

The young Ira Sharma idolizes Spanish Olympic and World Champion Carolina Marin. “There is no way I am going to indulge in big talk. I just want to stay focused and be a better player with each passing event,” she signs off before joining her indefatigable coach.