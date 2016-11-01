Other Sports

Indian carrom team for World Championship

The Indian carrom team was felicitated by the Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel in the Capital, when it started its preparation for competing in the seventh World carrom championship to be staged in Birmingham (UK) from November 7 to 11.

The former world champions Rashmi Kumari and Yogesh Pardeshi have been given wild card entries by the International Carrom Federation.

The secretary of the All India Carrom Federation V.D. Narayan will be the Technical Director for the World Championship, while Mahesh Sekhri will serve as the chief referee.

Apart from India and host Britain, there will be 15 other countries in action including US, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, France, Italy, Czech Republic and Poland.

Sri Lanka had the rare honour of winning the men’s singles title in the last edition through DND Fernando.

The team:

Men: Sandeep Deorukhkar, Riyaz Akbar ali, Prashant More, RM Shankara; Coach: Arun Kedar; Manager: P.S. Bachher.

Women: Kajal Kumari, S. Apoorwa, M. Parimal Devi, Tuba Sehar. Manager: Bharat Bhushan.

