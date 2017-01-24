Hari, Adhiban battling to save defeat

WIJK AAN ZEE: P. Hari Krishna fought back twice from inferior positions to attain equality against Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi in the ninth round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here on Tuesday.

Like Hari, compatriot B. Adhiban sat behind the black pieces and was looking to draw against China’s Wei Yi.

Both Indians were playing with a pawn less on the board. Compared to Hari’s position following the 70th move, Adhiban was in deeper trouble after 57 moves.

In the other ongoing game, Russia’s Dmitry Andreikin was pressing for victory against former leader Ukraine’s Pavel Eljanov.

When the action resumed after a day’s rest, World champion Magnus Carlsen scored over Loek van Wely to move to 5.5 points — half a point off leader Wesley So.

The results:

Ninth round: Wesley So (USA, 6) drew with Levon Aronian (Arm, 5); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 5.5) bt Loek van Wely (Ned, 1.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 4.5) drew with Richard Rapport (Hun, 3.5); Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol, 4) drew with Sergey Karjakin (Rus, 5). — Sports Bureau