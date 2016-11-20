Double win gives Schumacher the lead

Shakir (Bahrain): After a disappointing start to his campaign, Mick Schumacher bounced back to win Race 2 and 4 in Round 1 of the MRF Challenge 2016 at the Bahrain International circuit here on Saturday.

The German also took the early lead in the championship with 75 points ahead of Ralf Aron (72) and Joey Mawson (61).

The German, who finished fifth in Race 1 on Friday, turned on the heat against his rivals in Race 2 when he came up with a commanding performance.

Schumacher had a good start and took the lead at the first turn. He had little difficulty in maintaining it to win in 20:18.365s.

The fight for the second place was a close affair with Race 1 winner Harrison Newey, Mawson and Aron engaged in an interesting duel. Joey overtook both Newey and Aron to finish second (20:20.243s) while Aron pipped Newey in the last lap to finish third in 20:25.917s.

In the fourth race, Schumacher was back to his best after a blip in Race 3 where he finished third. Juri Vips was ahead of the pack at the start but Schumacher took the lead overtaking Vips at the ninth turn and pulled away from the field.

He came first in 20:20.843s while Vips followed in 20:23.145. Pedro Cardoso, who warded off a late challenge from Newey and Aron, came third in 20:24.452s.

The third race was eventful with pole sitter Newey retiring after the first lap which brought out the safety car for the first time this season. At the restart, Aron wasted no time in snatching the lead from Mawson and pulled away from the pack. Schumacher warded off a late challenge from Felipe Drugovich for a podium finish.

Aron won in 21:09.925s while Mawson was second in 21:16.493 and Schumacher third in 21:20.470s.

The results (10 laps): Race 2: 1. Mick Schumacher (20:18.365s), 2. Joey Mawson (20:20.243), 3. Ralf Aron (20:25.917), 4. Harrison Newey (20:25.933), 5. Felipe Drugovich (20:31.973).

Race 3: 1. Aron (21:09.925s), 2. Mawson (21:16.493), 3. Schumacher (21:20.470), 4. Drugovich (21:20.718), 5: Juri Vips (21:23: 848).

Race 4: 1. Schumacher (20:20:843), 2. Vips (20:23.145), 3. Pedro Cardoso (20:24.452), 4. Newey (20:25.027), 5. Aron (Est) (20:27.138).