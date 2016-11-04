Digvijay in van after a rain-marred day

Digvijay Singh performed with grit to earn a second consecutive error-free round, a three-under 67, to be the clubhouse leader on the rain-marred second day of the PGTI Players’ Championship at the Tollygunge Club course here on Thursday.

Digvijay has totalled an eight-under 132 to be at a comfortable position even as 58 of the 118 players could not finish their second round due to heavy rain in the afternoon. The unfinished round will be held on the third day prior to the final round.

Overnight joint leader Digvijay, beginning on the 10th hole, hit his first tee-shot to the right but recovered quickly to save a par. He hit it close and gathered his three birdies on 11th, 14th and seventh within four feet.

Bengaluru golfer Khalin Joshi, overnight tied-sixth with a 67, secured six birdies on his way to card a brilliant 65 and stay two strokes off Digvijay. Local pro Shankar Das was two strokes adrift Joshi at third place.

Shubhankar Sharma, the other overnight joint leader, had a roller-coaster experience and was even par after 12 holes. Divyanshu Bajaj, another Kolkata golfer, had a two-under score after eight holes.

Leading scores: Digvijay Singh (63-67) 130; Khalin Joshi (67-65) 132; Shankar Das (67-67) 134.