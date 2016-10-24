Connecting the dots on the Indian scene

“Too much of drills may have made the Indian game mechanical,” Indian table tennis coach Massimo Costantini told The Hindu on the sidelines of the 11Even Sports (South Zone) table tennis championships here on Monday.

“China urges paddlers to play more games than do drills,” the Italian reasoned. “But they have a system that may not be easy to replicate.”

Pointing to the French system, he said: “They have a sound system in place. They educate rather than impose. The mini-cadets and cadets academies they set up have borne fruit. The winner and runner-up at the European championships are French.”

On Indian training methods, he said: “The game shouldn’t be seen merely as hand skills but as a very athletic sport that requires high fitness levels. Sometime ago one of our leading players took 10 seconds to run 60 metres!”

Revealing that testing would be frequent in his scheme of things, he said: “I’d rather work on a player’s potential rather than his weaknesses. I work to strengthen their abilities and not aim at their disabilities. Why insist on something that doesn’t bring results?”

Lack of planning seems to be the biggest bane for the sport in India.

“I hope to give our training programme direction and coordinate it in India and abroad. India is a special country. I see dots all over and am trying to connect them,” he concludes.