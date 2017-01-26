Coimbatore leg of Mercedes Trophy golf on Jan. 27

Mercedes-Benz India will tee off the Coimbatore leg of the Mercedes Trophy at the Coimbatore Golf Club on January 27.

The Coimbatore leg will feature 82 golfers, up from last year’s 72. The tournament, which is in its 17th year, will feature 25 days of qualifiers engaging about 2,500 golfers thus making it the largest participative golf tournament in India.

The tournament so far has seen qualifications of 15 golfers from the four legs held in Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The 41 winners from the qualifying rounds being held in 12 cities will compete in the National final to be held at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune from March 15 to 17.

Three winners from the National final will further progress to the MercedesTrophy World final to be held at Stuttgart in September.

The format of play will be the ‘Double Peoria’ with the Coimbatore amateurs vying for one coveted spot at the National final. The unique format of adjusting handicaps of the players each day enables more golfers to have a chance of qualifying.

One winner will also travel to the British Open championship and will get a chance to play the Royal Birkdale championship course the day following the tournament.

The ‘Best Maintained Car’ winner will also compete for a wild card entry to the India National final.