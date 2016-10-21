Can Thongkham help Thailand get past India?

Khomsan Thongkham has been one of the bright sparks in the ongoing World Cup. The lanky raider has inspired Thailand past four teams — Poland, Kenya, USA and Japan — carrying his team into the knock-out stages from Group-B.

In the process, Thailand may also have emerged as the new challenger to established teams like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Korea and Iran.

In Friday’s semifinal against India, Thailand faces a tough test.

Thongkham, who turns out for Puneri Paltan in the ProKabaddi League, has been the lynchpin of Thailand’s attack. In the final league match against Japan on Wednesday night, he tallied 10 points and, more importantly, carried out successful raids to bag points at crucial junctures.

Against India, Thailand’s prospects will depend heavily on Thongkham’s individual brilliance.

India, meanwhile, has been in rollicking form shaking off a shock defeat to Korea in the inaugural match of the competition.

“I don’t think I slept well that night, and I don’t think the other Indian players slept well either,” said captain Anup Kumar. “We made mistakes in that match, and I told the team that if we make simple mistakes again, India will be eliminated.

“It’s a semifinal... We cannot make mistakes.”

Since the defeat to Korea, India has beaten Australia, Bangladesh, Argentina and England, with Pardeep Narwal (33 points) and Ajay Thakur (41 points) in superb raiding form.

Korea goes into the knock-outs as the only unbeaten team in the league. Its key player will be Jang Kun Lee.

All four semifinalists’ captains — Anup, Dong, Thongkham and Iran’s Meraj Sheykh — expressed hope that kabaddi would become an Olympic sport in the future.

“More countries should promote kabaddi as India does,” said Sheykh.