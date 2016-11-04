Can Rosberg come out unscathed this time?

For the second time in three years, the Mercedes drivers enter the penultimate round of the Formula One championship locked in a tight battle for the driver’s title, albeit with roles being reversed.

In 2014, Lewis Hamilton had a 24-point lead while Nico Rosberg now has a 19-point lead going into the race at Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The paths have been similar with the German having a whale of a time in the first half of the season and the Briton in the second half.

Two years ago, Rosberg led Hamilton by 29 points after a controversial clash in Belgium and was roundly criticised by his team in public that affected his performances.

Post that incident, Hamilton pulled off five wins on the bounce and in four of those, Rosberg made mistakes that allowed Hamilton to turn the tide and win his second title.

This year, Rosberg — who had a 43-point advantage over Hamilton after the five races — tailed off during the middle of the season. The duo, once again, clashed in Spain. Hamilton won six of the next seven races before the summer break to take a 19-point lead. But unlike in 2014, Rosberg has come of age and shown that he can come out of a tough time fighting.

Of Rosberg’s nine wins so far, the best wins have come since the summer break, at Singapore and Japan.

In the night race, Rosberg decimated Hamilton lapping seven-tenths faster than in qualifying and then soaking up the pressure from Daniel Ricciardo towards the end of the race to regain the lead.

At Suzuka, the German once again produced a brilliant qualifying performance, beating Hamilton by 0.013 seconds to take the crucial pole that laid the platform for an easy victory.

However, in the last two races the pendulum has swung once again towards the reigning champion. But, the Briton’s triumph is not in his hands as even wins in remaining rounds won’t be sufficient if the German were to shadow him to second place.

While at Mexico, Rosberg had a minuscule chance of sealing the title, Brazil now provides his best shot at the grand prize. He has won here the last two years and the venue where Hamilton has never won.

A two-week break should allow the German to take mind of the title battle and attack to win the race and the title instead of dragging it to Abu Dhabi.

He knows the perils of fighting out at the last race, as he experienced the heartbreak of fighting in vain following a partial power unit failure in 2014 title-decider at Yas Marina.