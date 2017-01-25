Bedrosian defers return to India

CHENNAI: The Indian team jumps coach, Romania’s Bedros Bedrosian, has indicated unwillingness to return to the Indian camp to train his wards for the Asian athletics championships beginning in Ranchi on June 1, despite the Athletics Federation of India insisting that he return to the country.

It is learnt that Bedrosian has written to AFI that since there is little time left for the Asian championships, he would not be able to produce any results, instead, he said, he would join the camp for the 2018 Asian Games.

“We have asked him to reconsider his decision, but there has been no response so far,” said an AFI official on Wednesday. “We know he’s somewhere in the Middle East as his wife is employed there. Let’s see, we have given him some more time.”

Ever since the Sports Ministry approved AFI’s recommendation to retain Bedros in December last, AFI has been in touch with the Romanian.

There are reports that athletes have been left in the lurch at the National camp without the aid of a foreign coach, and they are keeping their fingers crossed.