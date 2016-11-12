Ashish hurls hammer to new high

Ashish Jakhar of Haryana won the hammer gold in the under-18 boys’ category with a new mark of 75.45m on the second day of the Sri Krishna 32nd National junior athletics championship at the Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

The Asian junior champion and youth silver medallist improved his own mark of 72.04m set last year at the Goa youth Nationals.

Vikranta of Uttar Pradesh was probably inspired by Ashish as he too ended up bettering the record with a throw of 73.34m.

J. Coleshiya, A. Nisha Banu and N. Hemamalini made it a golden day for Tamil Nadu by finishing on top of the podium in the girls’ under-14 triathlon, under-20 pole vault and under-18 javelin respectively.

A student of St. Teresa’s School in Vadakankulam in Tirunelveli, Coleshiya tallied 1577 points for her maiden national gold.

“After I came up with decent performances in both the 100m (13.25s) and long jump (4.95m), I knew the gold would go my way,” said the little girl, who has battled several odds in life.

Nisha won the under-20 pole vault gold, clearing a height of 3.30m. Nisha was not at her best, but still managed to beat the rest with ease.

Hemamalini, who represented the country in the World School Games in Turkey this year, clinched the under-18 javelin gold with a 45.26m effort.

After two days of solid battle under the sun, Haryana was sitting pretty at the top of the combined table with 123 points followed by Uttar Pradesh (100), Kerala (95) and Tamil Nadu (80).

The results:

Boys: U-14: 600m: 1. Vinit Yadav (UP) 1:23.49s; 2. Shivam Chaudhary (Bih) 1:24.82, 3. C. Chandra Sekhar (AP) 1:25.88.

Triathlon: 1. Salman Khan (Mah) 1674 pts., 2. Ajay Sharma (Har) 1650, 3. Rout Singh (Odi) 1617.

U-16: 100m hurdles: 1. Punga Soren (Odi) 13.76s; 2. Babu Sona Gain (WB) 13.81, 3. V.K. Muhammed Lazan (Ker) 13.94. Hammer: 1. Nitesh Poonia (Raj) 66.70m; 2. Arnav Yadav (UP) 61.90, 3. Mohit Rana (Del) 59.85.

U-18: 110m hurdles: 1. Alden Noronha (Mah) 14.20s; 2. G. Gopi Chand (AP) 14.40, 3. Kunal Chaudhary (Del) 14.60.

10,000m walk: 1. Amanjot Singh (Pun) 44:57.30s, 2. Naveen (Har) 46:11.50, 3. V.K. Abhijit (Ker) 46:13.70.

Hammer: 1. Ashish Jakhar (Har) 75.45m (NR), 3. Vikranta (UP) 73.34, 3. Damneet Singh (Pun) 70.56. Long jump: 1. M. Sreeshankar (Ker) 7.52m, 2. M. Mahesh (TN) 6.95, 3. Anil Kumar (Har) 6.94.

U-20: 110m hurdles: 1. Paras Patil (Mah) 14.18s; 2. Debarjan Murmu (WB) 14.34; 3. R. Logeshwaran (TN) 14.56.

Girls: U-14: 600m: 1. D. Bhagya Laxmi (TS) 1:36.57s; 2. U. Athira (Ker) 1:37.74, 3. Pallavi Jagdale (Mah) 1:38.22.

Triathlon: 1. J. Coleshiya (TN) 1577 points, 2. Poorva Sawant (Mah) 1459, Maisuri Timbadia (Guj) 1395.

U-16: 100m hurdles: 1. Aparna Roy (Ker) 14.47s; 2. Gurdeep Kaur (Pun) 14.92, 3. P.M. Thabitha (TN) 15.21.

U-18: 100m hurdles: 1. Ritwika Singh (UP) 14.42s, 2. Sapna Kumari (Jhar) 14.53, 3. Manasi Paravatkar (Mah) 14.80. Javelin: 1. N. Hemamalini (TN) 45.26m; 2. Sanjana Choudha (Raj) 43.10, 3. Runjun Pegu (Asm) 43.02.

Shot put: 1. Kachnar Chaudhary (Raj) 15.99m, 2. Anamika Das (UP) 15.11; 3. Kiran Baliyan (UP) 14.62.

U-20: 100m hurdles: 1. Anurupa Kumari (Jha) 14.30s, 2. C. Kanimozhi (TN) 14.48,, 3. Ankita Gosavi (Mah) 14.51.

10,000m walk: Ravina (Har) 52:27.33s, 2. Vandna (Kar) 53:17.56, Bandana Patel (UP) 54:26.84. Pole vault: 1. A. Nisha Banu (TN) 3.30m, 2. P. Anjaly Francis (Ker) 3.05, 3. Mahi Patel (UP) 2.90.