Aditya cruises past Anirudh

Aditya Joshi, the top seed from Madhya Pradesh, brushed aside Karnataka’s Anirudh Deshpande 21-1, 21-15 in a men’s first-round match of the Manorama Indian Open National-ranking senior badminton tournament at the V.K.N. Menon indoor stadium here on Thursday.

Aditya, after conceding just one point in the first game, seemed to relax a bit in the next.

Kerala’s Asian junior silver medallist Kiran George, making his senior debut in the National circuit, defeated MP’s Akash Chauhan 21-13, 21-10.

After the qualifiers in the morning, only the men were in action in the main draw in the evening.

The results (first round):

Men: Aditya Joshi (MP) bt Anirudh Deshpande (Kar) 21-1, 21-15; A. Arun Kumar (TN) w.o. Aman Kumar (Har); Ansal Yadav (UP) bt Amit Sharma (Del) 21-16, 21-12; Kartikey Gulshan Kumar (AI) bt Abhishek Borate (Mah) 21-8, 21-15; Siddharth Thakur (Mah) bt Srivatsav Duwari (TN) 21-10, retd.; Abhishek Yeligar (Kar) bt R. Vishnu (Ker) 21-19, 21-7; Bodhit Joshi (Utr) bt S. Bharghava Reddy (TS) 21-10, 21-10.

C. Rohit Yadav (AAI) bt C. Upendra (AP) 21-5, 21-9; Neeraj Vashisth (Rly) bt N.G. Balasubrahmanniyan (Ker) 17-21, 21-15, 5-3, retd.

K. Ajay Kumar (TS) bt Sahil Katariya (Pun) 21-15, 21-13; M.G. Hemanth (Kar) bt K. Dilshad (Ker) 21-7. 21-16; R. Aneeth Kumar (AP) bt Siddharth (Har) 21-18, 22-20.

Chirag Sen (AI) bt T. Sagar (TS) 23-21, 21-16; Balraj Kajla (Kar) bt Prateek Mahajan (Goa) 21-12, 21-7.

Shubham Prajapati (MP) bt Vaibhav Jadhav (Del) 21-17, 21-13; Siddharth Pratap Singh (Cht) bt Abhishek Sadanand Kulkarni (Mah) 21-6, 19-21, 21-16.

Oscar Bansal (Chd) bt J. Satish Naidu (TS) 21-11, 16-21, 21-14; Mayank Ahuja (Har) bt P. Lauhit (TS) 21-6, 25-27, 21-4; Kiran George (Ker) bt Akash Chauhan (MP) 21-13, 21-10.

Neeraj Vashishth (Rly) bt N.G. Balasubrahmanyan (Ker) 21-17, 15-21, 3-5, retd.

