74th National junior basketball: Punjab girls edge out Tamil Nadu in quarterfinals

Punjab scored a thrilling 76-74 victory over Tamil Nadu, after leading 40-35 at the interval, in the women’s quarterfinals of the 74th National junior basketball championship in Indore on Sunday.

Komalpreet Kaur was the star for Punjab with 24 points, while Antheya Daisy top scored for Tamil Nadu with 21 points. In the semifinals, Punjab will challenge Maharashtra.

In the men’s quarterfinals, Chandigarh beat Tamil Nadu 92-83.

The results: Men: Quarterfinals: Chandigarh 92 (Himanshu Hooda 23, Gaurav Kumar Singh 16, Sanju Gajbhiiye 16, Ravindra Kaushik 12) bt Tamil Nadu 83 (D Mirthun Vel 35, Harish Aravind 14, Giftson Megadees 11).

Rajasthan 91 (Mohammed Ishaan 31, Ajay Kumar 16, Mayank Jawa 16, NItesh Kumar 13) bt Punjab 69 (Jaadu Maan 23, Amandeep Singh 13, Manveer Singh 10).

Uttar Pradesh 83 (Harshith Tomar 18, Vedanth Ranot 18,Aman Tyagi 17) bt Haryana 72 9Lavish 23, Ankush 22, Aditya 17).

Pre-quarterfinals: Haryana 97 (Priyam Rathee 30, Gurmeet 29, Ankush 24) bt Andhra Pradesh 88 (Akhil Kumar 22, Rahul Vaka 12).

Kerala 81 (Aswin Krishna 24, Jins Joby 13, Jeevan Joby 13) bt Maharashtra 78 (Raghav Sharma 19, Yogesh Kumar Yadav 14).

Women: Quarterfinals: Punjab 76 (Komalpreet Kaur 24, Nadar Dhillon 17, Chanda Goutham 15) bt Tamil Nadu 74 (Antheya Daisy 21, Shajitha Nooral 18, Theja Sri 15).

Karnataka 90 (Aadhya Gowda 23, Aditi Subramaniam 19, Tarusree Tarun 16, Rakshita Shetty 10) bt Gujarat 56 (Aahana George 15, Niyatiba Gohil 12).

Madhya Pradesh 73 (Kushipal Singh 29, Gunvi Agarwal 14) bt Haryana 58 (Kushbu 14, Bhumi Kataria 14, Anjali 11).

Maharashtra 93 (Aananya Bhavasar 21, Gunjar Mantri 20, Akshaya Patil 12, Tvisha Sharma 10) bt Telangana 40 (Pranishthaa 11, Hasini Vadda 10).

Pre-quarterfinals: Haryana 68 (Bhumika Kataria 17, Anjali 17, Diksha 14) bt Uttar Pradesh 61 (Ruby Rajput 23).

Telangana 61 (Nethra Birudavolu 21, YS Parinisthaa 17, Sahasra Muppiri 13) bt Rajasthan 54 (Payal 12, Purya Arya 11, Priyanka Pal 10).

