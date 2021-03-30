7 Indians for Asian meet

KOLKATA

30 March 2021 03:51 IST

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) has selected seven weightlifters for the Asian championships to be held in Tashkent from April 16 to 25.

The event will serve as a gold-level Olympic qualifying event.

Former World champion S. Mirabai Chanu (women's 49kg) is the frontrunner to bag a quota place for the Tokyo Olympics.

The squad: Men: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), S. Sathish Kumar (81kg). Women: Jhilli Dalabehera (45kg), S. Mirabai Chanu and Sneha Soren (both 49kg), P. Anuradha (87kg).