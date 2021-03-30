Other Sports

7 Indians for Asian meet

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) has selected seven weightlifters for the Asian championships to be held in Tashkent from April 16 to 25.

The event will serve as a gold-level Olympic qualifying event.

Former World champion S. Mirabai Chanu (women's 49kg) is the frontrunner to bag a quota place for the Tokyo Olympics.

The squad: Men: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), S. Sathish Kumar (81kg). Women: Jhilli Dalabehera (45kg), S. Mirabai Chanu and Sneha Soren (both 49kg), P. Anuradha (87kg).

