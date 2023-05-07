ADVERTISEMENT

4 national women’s associations give call for nationwide protests in support of wrestlers

May 07, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - New Delhi

‘Women will hold meetings in villages, bastis and mohallahs to expose the ‘anti-women’ face of the BJP,’ women’s associations wrote in a statement

PTI

File photo of people sitting on protest in support of protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on May 5, 2023. Four national women’s organisations will hold joint protests demanding the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Haryana minister Sandeep Singh over sexual harassment allegations. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Four national women’s organisations have given a joint call to hold nationwide protests for the immediate arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Haryana minister Sandeep Singh over allegations of sexual harassment made by wrestlers.

ALSO READ
Wrestlers protest | Endurance athletes

In a statement, the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), Coordination POW-PMS-IJM All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan (AIMSS) and the All India Agragami Mahila Sanghatan (AIAMS), expressed solidarity with the protesting wrestlers.

"Hundreds of protests will be held in different parts of the country. Women will hold meetings in villages, bastis and mohallahs to expose the ‘anti-women’ face of the BJP. Lakhs of signatures will be collected which will be sent to the Prime Minister through district collectors," the statement said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The top grapplers of the country have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since April 23, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

ALSO READ | Protesting wrestlers say ‘ready to return all our medals and awards’

On April 28, the Delhi Police had registered two FIRs in connection with the allegations.

Meanwhile, the police earlier in the day stepped up security at Jantar Mantar and in border areas of the city as hundreds of farmers reached the protest site to extend support to the grapplers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US