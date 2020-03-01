‘3x3 can do what T20 did for cricket’

Former India cricket team captain Anil Kumble unveiled the logo of the FIBA 3x3 Olympic basketball qualifying tournament here on Sunday. The tournament commences at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on March 18.
A total of 40 teams will compete and aim to clinch main draw spots at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The groups
The Indian men are placed in Group D alongside The Netherlands, Latvia, Canada and Croatia. The women’s team will battle it out with Italy, Chinese Taipei, Switzerland and Spain.
“I think 3x3 can do the same thing T20s did for cricket. It has changed everything.
“That said, if some of you don’t make it to the team, do consider becoming bowlers because some of you guys look like you’re 6’’8’ and that’s Kyle Jamieson’s height (New Zealand fast bowler).
“He's doing some damage and I think you guys can too,” Kumble said.
