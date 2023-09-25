ADVERTISEMENT

'3x3' Basketball: Indian men beat Malaysia, women lose to Uzbekistan

September 25, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Hangzhou

The men will now face Macao in their next group stage match on Wednesday

PTI

Indian teams had a mixed day on basketball court with men's team winning their match against Malaysia while women lost their encounter against Uzbekistan in Hangzhou on Monday.

In the men's event, India's Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon caged 10 points and helped his side win by 20-16 against Malaysia in a Pool C match.

In the women's category, India lost to Uzbekistan by 14-19 in a Pool A match.

Farangiz Jaliova and Anastasiya Tsoy contributed eight points each in victory for the Uzbeks.

India's Vaishnavi logged home nine points but failed to take her team across the finish line. The women's team will face world No. 1 China in their next group stage match.

