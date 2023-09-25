'3x3' Basketball: Indian men beat Malaysia, women lose to Uzbekistan

September 25, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Hangzhou

Indian teams had a mixed day on basketball court with men's team winning their match against Malaysia while women lost their encounter against Uzbekistan in Hangzhou on Monday.

In the men's event, India's Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon caged 10 points and helped his side win by 20-16 against Malaysia in a Pool C match.

The men will now face Macao in their next group stage match on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the women's category, India lost to Uzbekistan by 14-19 in a Pool A match.

Farangiz Jaliova and Anastasiya Tsoy contributed eight points each in victory for the Uzbeks.

India's Vaishnavi logged home nine points but failed to take her team across the finish line. The women's team will face world No. 1 China in their next group stage match.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT