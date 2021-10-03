Other Sports

3 Indian pairs reach last eight of Asian table tennis championship

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukjerjee made it to the last eight in women’s doubles. File   | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G

Sports Bureau

Three Indian pairs--two in men and one in women--made it to the quarterfinals of the Asian table tennis championships in Doha on Saturday. The duo of Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan and the Harmeet Desai-Manav Thakkar pair reached the men's doubles quarterfinals while Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukjerjee made it to the last eight.

The results:

Men's singles (first round): Harmeet Desai bt Ahmed Alawlaqi (Qat) 11-7, 11-6, 11-5; Manav Thakkar bt Fahed Almughanne (Qat) 13-11, 11-4, 11-5; Sanil Shetty bt Jaber Al-Balhan (Kuw) 11-6, 5-11, 11-6, 11-6; doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Manav Thakkar & Harmeet Desai bt Naif Al Jadai & AL-Abbad Abdulaziz (KSA) 11-4, 11-9, 11-9; Sharath Kamal & G. Sathiyan bt Kirill Gerassimenko & Alan Kurmangatiev (Kaz) 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-7.

Women's singles (second round): Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Bolor-Frdene Batmunkh (MGL) 11-6, 11-4, 11-4; Archana Kamath bt Elina Maharajan (Nep) 11-3, 11-2, 11-5; Ayhika Mukherjee bt Li Yu Jhen (Tpe) 11-5, 11-2, 11-5; Sreeja Akula bt Siti Aminah (Ina) 11-4, 11-7, 12-10; doubles: Sutirtha & Ayhika bt Chen Szu-Yu & Ali Yu-Jhun (Tpe) 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 11-9; Doo Hoi Kem & Lee Ho Ching (HKG) bt Sreeja Akula & Archana Kamath 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 15-13.

