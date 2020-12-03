24 wrestlers for individual World Cup

KOLKATA

03 December 2020 22:42 IST

India will field 24 wrestlers, including Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik and Worlds medallists Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia, in the individual World Cup to be held in Belgrade from December 12 to 18.

Some top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia (65kg), Jitender (74kg), Somvir (92kg) and Vinesh Phogat (women’s 53kg), will skip the event.

Participation in the tournament has been approved by the Government at an overall cost of more than ₹90 lakh.

Selected wrestlers: Men: Freestyle: Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Rahul Aware (61kg), Naveen (70kg), Gourav Baliyan (79kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Satyavrat Kadian (97kg), Sumit (125kg).

Greco Roman: Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Sachin Rana (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Aditya Kundu (72kg), Sajan (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Hardeep (97kg), Naveen (130kg)

Women: Nirmala Devi (50kg), Pinki (55kg), Anshu (57kg), Sarita (59kg), Sonam (62kg), Sakshi Malik (65kg), Gursharanpreet Kaur (72kg), Kiran (76kg).