Other Sports

2020 Hero Indian Open golf cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Golf players (From left) Shubhankar Sharma, Udayan Mane and Shiv Kapur pose with the trophy during the announcement of Hero Indian Open 2020, in New Delhi on February 20, 2020.

Golf players (From left) Shubhankar Sharma, Udayan Mane and Shiv Kapur pose with the trophy during the announcement of Hero Indian Open 2020, in New Delhi on February 20, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Hero Indian Open was earlier postponed from March to later in the year in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The 2020 edition of the Hero Indian Open golf tournament was on Friday cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone as top most priority, we have decided to cancel this year’s Hero Indian Open,” Indian Golf Union chairman Devang Shah told PTI.

The Hero Indian Open was earlier postponed from March to later in the year in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2020 4:15:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/2020-hero-indian-open-golf-cancelled-due-to-coronavirus-pandemic/article31980719.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY