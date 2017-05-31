14 sportspersons handed four-year suspensions

KOLKATA: Fourteen sportspersons, including seven powerlifters, five weightlifters, one athlete and one kabaddi player, have been handed four-year suspensions by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) disciplinary panel recently.

According to a NADA statement on Wednesday, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, Manoj Joshi, Vandana Dubey, Mohan Nandarajan, Sarita Rani, Harshada Sakpal and S. Nageshwaran (powerlifting), Robi K.K., Nithin T.V., Shiju S.M., Manoranjan Sharma, Mantu Naik (weightlifting), Salim (athletics) and Baljit Kaur (kabaddi) have been suspended from different dates between August and December last year.

Order has been reserved in the case of another powerlifter, N. Janakiraman, while hearing is on in Asian Games bronze medal-winning shot putter Inderjeet Singh’s case.

Another weightlifter, Sushila Panwar, who tested positive for a banned substance in an out-of-competition test at the National camp in Patiala, has been placed under provisional suspension from April 20.

The NADA appeal panel has upheld the order of disciplinary panel and has handed four years of ineligibility to weightlifter Jameer Hussain.

The appeal panel has reserved its orders in the cases of boxer Vikas Singh and former Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning lifter Geeta Rani.

Meanwhile, a four-member World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) team visited the country and helped NADA work out strategies to implement the anti-doping programme more effectively in line with international standards.