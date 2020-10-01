12 rowers for preparatory camp at Pune

HYDERABAD

01 October 2020 07:35 IST

A select group of 12 rowers will attend a four-month preparatory camp for the 2021 Olympics Games at the Army Rowing Node in Pune from October 1, according to C.P. Singh Deo, advisor to Rowing Federation of India.

Deo told The Hindu the Sports Authority of India had sanctioned the camp on condition that all pandemic safety precautionary measures are in place.

“The three-member coaching panel headed by chief National coach Ismail Baig has already reached the venue,” Deo said.

“We have also requested for a separate women’s camp in Bhopal from October 5 and are awaiting clearance. also, parallel efforts and planning have begun for the 2022 Asiad.”

Coach Baig said the biggest challenge would be ensuring the rowers, who have not had on-water training for close to six months, get back to the desired fitness level.