‘Russian doping samples from Sochi Olympics will be retested’

The results of the recheck of doping samples of Russian athletes, who performed at the Sochi Olympics 2014, will be available in the next couple of months, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Gerhard Heiberg has said.

Heiberg said that the comission has been appointed to carry out the tests, reports Sputnik.

“We have appointed a commission to recheck the samples of every Russian athlete from the Sochi Games. This should happen quickly, as in 2018 the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang will take place, and everyone should know what is going on (by then),” Heiberg told NRK broadcaster on Monday.

He added that the IOC should have the results “within one-two months.”

On December 23, the IOC opened disciplinary proceedings against 28 Russian athletes, who performed at 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia’s Sochi.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) independent commission headed by Richard McLaren on December 9 issued the second part of the report on alleged Russian doping abuse, revealing manipulations by athletes in 30 sporting disciplines.