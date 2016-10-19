‘I pay a price to be what I am’

GM D. Harika believes that breaking into the top five of the world rankings for the second time in her career is a positive step in her path to the summit of women’s chess.

The journey has required plenty of sacrifice, but Harika will have it no other way.

“I miss social life. I miss out on weddings, birthdays, time with friends and family, and holidays. That is the price I pay to be what I am,” Harika told The Hindu.

“But again, since I am on a mission to be the world champion, I am aware that I need to make some sacrifices and hope one day, by God’s grace, I will be there at the top.”

Harika said she was pleased with her consistency this year, the win over Nigel Short and the drawn encounter against Wesley So of Philippines being immensely satisfying.

In the women’s category, she said her wins over team-mate and World No. 3 Koneru Humpy and World No. 1 Hou Yifan in the recent Isle of Man tournament have been great morale-boosters.

Was her preparation for the World championship on track? “I am not preparing specifically for it. I am only constantly working on improving my overall game and I believe one day or the other, I will be able to win the title,” she said.

Asked about the areas of concern and strength in her game, Harika was tight-lipped for obvious reasons.

“It is better if they are left as secrets for the moment” she quipped.

Harika, who will be playing in the Capd’agde Rapid tournament from October 21 to 29, the Women’s Grand Prix from November 18 to December 2 and the World Rapid and Blitz Championship in December, is temporarily based in the Netherlands.

“It will be very tiring to return to India so I preferred to stay with my friends and prepare for these tournaments,” she said.

The champion performer said her confidence in tournament-play was fuelled by her “stubbornness.” Once she sets a target, she does not relent, she said.

What goals was she chasing, apart from improving the ELO rating? “Undoubtedly, to be the world women’s champion. That is what I am chasing and really working hard to realise that dream,” said Harika.

On a different note, she said an unfulfilled dream is to meet her favourite player, Vladimir Kramnik, and discuss the game.

Does she have any regrets in her career thus far? “As far as achievements are concerned, I don’t regret much, but yes I do feel that I wasted many crucial years and that I could have done better,” said a pensive Harika.

Asked if she needed anything else, in terms of support, in her quest to be the best in the world, she said, “I am grateful to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for all the support they have been giving me. But yes, any additional financial support will always be of great help.”