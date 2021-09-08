Sport

Oscars Thunder and Mon General impress

Oscars Thunder and Mon General impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 8).

Inner sand: 800m: Santana (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Oscars Thunder (Zulquar Nain) 51.5, 600/39.5. Responded well to the urgings. Despacito (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Eased up. Aretha (C. Umesh) 1-2, 600/48. Easy. Chapmans Square (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Ganton (J. Paswan) 1-2, 600/47. Dominant (Inayat) 57, 600/42. Good. Sanctuary Cove (J. Paswan), Optimus Commander (Ajeet Kumar) 58, 600/45. They finished level. Jericho (Ramandeep) 42.5. Handy. Mezcal (P. Vikram) 1-0.5, 600/47.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Storm Flag (rb), a 2-y-o (Hymn-Sublimely Single) (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. They finished together. Noble Heir (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/46. Unextended. Mon General (K.V. Baskar), 1-5, 800/52.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Saibya (rb) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Royal Eminence (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Eased up. Roka (rb), Special Delivery (C. Umesh) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. They were easy. Street Cat (M. Bhaskar) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Baller (Inayat) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Worked well.

1200m: Rutbedar (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 44. Easy. Olympicduel (rb) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Eased up.


